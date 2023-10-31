Schumacher, the accident and the silence

On December 29, 2013 the life of Michael Schumacher has changed dramatically since serious skiing accident which hit him on the French snows of Meribel. A huge crowd of journalists in those days laid siege to the Grenoble hospital, where the seven-time Formula 1 world champion was immediately admitted, seeking news on the former Ferrari driver’s health. After some press conferences held in the transalpine hospital, they followed Rare updates on the progress of the recovery of the former driver from Kerpen, at the specific request of his family in preserve privacy of your relative.

It is known that Schumacher returned home in September 2014 to undergo rehabilitation at home, but nothing precise has been disclosed about the long-term consequences caused by the accident. The melancholy that transpired from the recent documentary released in 2021 on Netflix dedicated to Michael, where his wife Corinna and children Mick and Gina-Maria spoke, suggested – more than any medical bulletin – the difficult years experienced by the Schumacher family since that damn end of year holiday from almost ten years ago.

Media profiteering and the defense of privacy

In the first period following the accident, unpleasant episodes occurred, such as the theft of Schumacher’s medical records and the suicide of the thief, or the attempt to morbidly film something perpetrated in the family villa through the use of drones. The rest of the information world respected the privacy of the champion and his family, apart from a few well-known and embarrassing exceptions. On the management of the mediation between public interest and the Schumachers’ right to privacy, Felix Damm recently spokefamily lawyer since 2008, to a German site specializing in legal disputes, Legal Tribune Online.

Damm looked back on those days in December 2013: “I still have before my eyes the image of the numerous journalists and photographers waiting for information in front of the Grenoble hospital, for days and days. To ease the pressure, it was decided to give some general updates through meetings with the attending doctors’ press. It was content belonging to a private sphere, and was essentially new.”. After the first news – legally considered as “self-opening of the private sphere“, the family then chose the path of silence: “The Federal Supreme Court ruled in our favor. The statements made during the press conferences were so general that it was not permissible to speculate further on the state of health. We had long discussions with the family about how to protect such private information. We also considered a definitive announcement about Michael’s health status. But it wouldn’t have ended there anyway and they would have constantly asked us for updates.”

Lawyer Damm then showed understanding for the fans’ concern: “I understand them, but I think the vast majority of fans are able to live with this situation and respect the fact that the accident set in motion a process of necessary defense of privacy, which will continue to be respected“. In recent years and months, covers and pseudo-interviews have appeared with Michael Schumacher as the protagonist, this media profiteering was immediately addressed by the family’s lawyers: “I was surprised by how much the media talked about it, to the point of creating alleged stories without having information. The result was the interview with the artificial intelligence of ‘Die Aktuelle’ splashed across the front pages. Some media outlets took to court and claimed that a person who, due to an accident, cannot understand the severity of the violation of his privacy, could not make claims for compensation. I found this argument particularly cynical: denying protection to a vulnerable person is the wrong way to go. On the front page of a magazine they headlined: ‘He is no longer with us’, decidedly in bad taste, which hinted at Michael’s death. In that case the publisher had to pay 100 thousand euro fine”. Damm then continued: “Other speculations concerned the consequences of the accident, the treatments, alleged travel and even experts and phantom friends who formulated remote diagnoses.”

Overall, the lawyer believes that a good job has been done in protecting Schumacher’s privacy: “The media have understood that the protection of confidentiality is also due to an exceptional athlete, as Michael was, and that specific information on his state of health, or reports and speculation regarding medical treatments are not admissible. And this is also how the courts, including the Federal Supreme Court, have judged the matter.” Damm then concluded: “Personally I believe that it is important to balance the right to privacy defended by the constitution and the interest of the media. But the issue is delicate, because the legal options are limited and in decisions the judge’s evaluation and sensitivity must be taken into account, which is one of the imponderables.”