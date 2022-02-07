With a teacher from St. Petersburg, who was fired after reading poems by Daniil Kharms and Alexander Vvedensky in class, it was always possible to talk and discuss the read works. One of her students spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia on Monday, February 7.

“It’s very cool when a teacher, organizer, librarian can give advice to children, talk to them,” the schoolgirl is sure.

The student called the headmistress of the gymnasium an authoritarian woman.

The incident became known on February 6. The teacher Serafima Saprykina said that the administration of the St. Petersburg gymnasium No. 168 asked her to write a letter of resignation after reading the works of Vvedensky and Kharms to the tenth graders, whom the leadership of the educational institution called “enemies of the people” and “accomplices of the Nazis.”

According to the teacher, in case of refusal to write a statement, she was promised dismissal under the article “Loss of confidence”. At the same time, Saprykina noted that the topic of the lesson had previously been discussed with the head teacher of the gymnasium, who was also present at the meeting, but did not report this.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the information needed to be carefully verified. In turn, the head of the Ministry of Education, Sergei Kravtsov, noted that the teacher should be reinstated. He also called on all administrative workers to be “more sensitive” to teachers.

The poet Daniil Kharms was arrested for the second time in 1941, he was accused of spreading “slanderous and defeatist sentiments” in his entourage and was placed in the Kresty prison, where he died a year later. Kharms was rehabilitated in 1960.

Alexander Vvedensky was arrested on charges of counter-revolutionary agitation, while being transferred to a train to Kazan in 1941, he died of pleurisy, he was rehabilitated in 1964.