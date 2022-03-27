Genoa – In recent weeks my school is hosting sixteen competition rounds in its computer labs. He hosted others last year when, personally, I also played the role of president in an examination committee. There are many schools that, in our city as in the whole country, lend themselves to this additional service, which is necessary and “unclear”. In fact, schools are not given resources to manage them, or at least, it is not specified if and when these will be assigned.. This is a considerable organizational effort for which we make ourselves available to the system, aware of the fact that the alternative is that of the status quo within which people who have been drawn from a ranking and the quality of those who rise to the chair will always be is available for a long ordeal is not always what we wish for our sons and our daughters.

The precarious and precarious are guilty left in their condition and, sometimes, they will remain so in the complete impossibility of excluding the unsuitable by virtue of the automatisms of a ranking conquered by seniority and on which no one has ever been able to object. I read the article by Flavia Amabile of Sunday 13 March which reports the trade union position, critical of the competitions, and it is absolutely necessary to raise some refutations to the arguments put forward by that part since one part tends to highlight only what is convenient, omitting what is significant for understanding the matter.

With very sharp sarcasm, one commentator whom I will leave anonymous commented:

«Speaking of recruitment, I would like someone to help me understand what might be an acceptable solution according to the teachers.

The “quiz” exam is obviously not good because it is mnemonic and does not reveal the real skills of the teachers.

The written exam of the theme type is not good because the evaluation of the theme is subjective and because the theme does not guarantee anonymity and therefore favors the well-known Italian-style intrigues.

The exam with open questions is as above (lack of anonymity).

The exam with practical lesson test does not work because the evaluation would be left to the discretion of the commission.

The FIT paths never be: they were invented by Renzi to be able to get his friends and girlfriends into the role who can afford to be exploited with the practically free internship up to 26-27 years.

Another hypothesis: whoever puts together three years of temporary posting automatically enters the role. But even this solution is not good because in this way graduates from the south are penalized because it is known that in the south there are fewer opportunities to work as there are relatively few open professorships.

Discard all these “formulas” what is left?

I ask for lights, for a friend “

A very brief summary. Until the last century, school was entered by competition (and for amnesty, from the years of the demographic boom). No training was foreseen for future teachers. At the dawn of the millennium the Specialization Schools for Secondary Teaching, two-year courses that worked for nine cycles within which the future teachers learned the teaching of their own discipline, the psychology of the developmental age, group dynamics, the use of technologies, the pedagogy of inclusion, the psychologists of learning, the sociology of the school. They were canceled and replaced with the Active Training Internship which concentrated in one semester what was previously done in two years. This too was canceled and the initial teacher training was replaced by 24 psycho-pedagogical CFUs provided by all universities according to very varied criteria and, in many cases, the downward competition made this path a mere punishment with crosses. SSIS and TFA, for comparison, were compulsory attendance, the 24 credits are almost always completed online.

The unions denounce the shortcomings of the competitions currently held. Of course, perfection does not exist, especially when half a million people apply, but it should be noted that there are no half a million professorships and the implicit alternative of the trade union counter-proposal is that of “competitions based on qualifications”, that is the amnesty that guarantees entry into the role by seniority, evoking a filter represented by the probationary year which is not a filter because my category, that of school administrators, if it stops a person, would have to take into account considerable legal burdens and the consequence is that everyone passes the probationary year. This would require a separate study and specific training, with the support of those technical inspectors who, by number in our country, are so rare as to make this whole mechanism a sieve.

If we want to be seriousin this country a reform is needed to train teachers with master’s degrees (the two years of master’s must substantially be those of the SSIS), one that assigns to someone, the principal or the evaluation committee, the burden of giving or not giving points to the temporary workers for the service rendered and the introduction of the period of test for substitutes, therefore being able to withdraw from them. Finally, be very careful in defining the numbers (to avoid the explosion of qualified candidates in the rankings) of the qualifying master’s degree and connect with the recruitment. Only then will it be possible to renounce the competitions.