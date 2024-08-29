According to the criteria of

The study also highlighted that Funding has already been secured for approximately 12,000 additional electric buses, which represents about 2.5 percent of the nearly 500,000 school buses in the country. However, at a cost of approximately $350,000 per bus, many school districts say they would not be able to fund new fleets, including buses and charging infrastructure, within their annual budgets.

That is why the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)for its acronym in English) The United States has allocated US$5,000,000,000 as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in the fall of 2021.

Electrification also benefits children's health.

This injection of money has enabled the financing of more than two-thirds of the electric buses so far. Additionally, some states, such as California and Massachusetts, set aside money to cover additional expenses.

In Modesto, California, the school district began seeing significant savings since adopting electric buses. Superintendent Sara Noguchi said that thanks to federal funding, The district has reduced its initial investment from US$12,000,000 to US$3,000,000 to electrify half of its fleetSince implementation, diesel costs have decreased by 41 percent, also helping to preserve the environment.

The positive change in buses for which the United States invests millions

Reducing emissions also has a positive impact on health, as highlighted by CBS NewsAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.3 million school-age children in the United States suffer from asthmaa condition the EPA says can be aggravated by exposure to diesel fumes.

In Modesto, parents who spoke to the aforementioned media They say they have already noticed an improvement in their health and the mood of their children after switching to electric buses.