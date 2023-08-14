Parents of students called for the provision of lockers for books and pamphlets in schools, so that students do not have to carry heavy weights on their backs every day.

Pediatricians and chiropractors warned that the school bag could pose a threat to the health of students because it weighs more than 20% of the body weight.

Schools confirmed the ban on the use of bags equipped with wheels or an iron handle, and set specifications for the bag and called on families to adhere to them.

In detail, the students’ families confirmed that the educational authorities directed to reduce the school bag and set its maximum weight, in addition to obligating schools to install lockers in the classrooms and put the books that the student will need in them, to solve the problem of the weight of the school bag that all students suffer from, but many schools do not implement these instructions. Its teachers require students to bring all books daily.

The families of the students, Mutasem Al-Wali, Hani Barsoum, Mayar Fouad, and Najwa Hassan, said that their fears are renewed at the beginning of each year because of the heavy weight of the school bag, and the consequent health damage to their children, especially since some began to complain of back and spine pain as a result of pregnancy. A bag weighing 15 kilograms, as a result of the insistence of some teachers to oblige students to carry a large number of books and notebooks daily.

And they continued that teachers argue that the prescribed study materials require students to bring books daily, pointing to the need to distribute the class schedule in a way that reduces the number of books that must be used daily to relieve students, while allocating lockers inside the classrooms and allowing students to keep the books that are used daily inside them.

Mustafa Ahmed, the father of three children in different grades in a private school, said that each of his children carries a school bag, weighing between 8 and 12 kilograms, containing all books and school supplies, and a food box, expressing his fear of the danger of carrying this weight daily.

The parents of his students, Muhammad Siddiq, Amira Auf and Rabab Khalifa, stated that their children’s schools oblige students to buy an iPad and bring it to school daily, and despite that, they did not dispense with textbooks, and students carry them daily inside school bags, which exposes young children to bone diseases throughout the year. scholastic.

Pediatric and orthopedic specialists, Wael Sanad, Muhammad Attia, and Sarah Khaled, warned that the weight of the school bag that students carry daily has a clear effect on balance, posture, and spine problems, which requires that its weight not exceed 10% of the student’s weight, so that it does not constitute A future danger to his health, pointing out that the heavy weight of the school bag leaves a negative impact on the student’s balance and stature, and results in pain in the locomotor system.

They pointed out that the spine of the child, who is still in the process of development, could be permanently damaged if he carried a heavy school bag for long periods, in addition to suffering pain in the neck and shoulders, especially since many students carry their school bags on one shoulder, which is a method that causes the body to bend.

They stressed that the child’s skeleton does not bear heavy weights, especially when walking for long distances, calling on the students’ families to buy bags made of cloth so that they are light in weight, and to make sure that their child puts the bag on his shoulders and not on one shoulder.

The teachers, Muhammad Jalal, Manal Hijazi and Souad Abu Al-Ela, held the students’ families responsible for the weight of the school bag, as a result of their choice of bags with wheels and iron bars, which weigh up to five kilograms when empty. In addition, they do not review the contents of their children’s bags, as many students put all books and notebooks inside the bag, in addition to the lunch box, stressing that there are lockers designated for students in schools, but they are not used as required.

And they called on parents to be careful and careful when choosing a school bag for a child, and not only to choose the bag that he likes, but to look at the bag that meets health and safety standards, and to make sure that only the necessary things are placed.

Officials in private schools pointed out the difficulty of dispensing with the school bag, as the textbook is still the primary source of education.

They added that the e-book is an auxiliary teaching tool and that the implementation of the idea of ​​replacing the school bag with an electronic bag is still difficult from a material and technical point of view, pointing out that in order to avoid the potential negative effects of what could be caused by carrying a heavy school bag on students, it is not allowed to enter bags equipped with wheels or bags with an iron handle. The dimensions of the kindergarten students’ bag were 30 by 40

Centimeters, and the bag for first-grade students is 30 by 50 centimeters, with an emphasis on being suitable and consistent with the size and physical composition of the student, and that the total weight of the school bag does not exceed 20% of the student’s body weight.

On the other hand, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed, in the policy of determining the weight of the school bag, that it is working in cooperation with schools to avoid the potential negative effects of what could be caused by carrying a heavy school bag on students, noting that the ideal total weight of the school bag should not exceed 20% of the weight. Student body weight.

And she called on schools to commit to taking the necessary measures to ensure that the weight of the school bag does not exceed the specified weights by reviewing the homework policy to be more flexible, and urging teachers to distribute worksheets to students or exercise pamphlets to use in solving homework.

The department set the maximum weight of the school bag for KG1 students, with 2.2 kilograms, for KG2 students with 2.4 kilograms, for the first grade with 2.6 kilograms, for the second grade with three kilograms, for the third grade 3.4 kilograms, for the fourth grade 3.8 kilograms, for the fifth 4.1 kilograms, and for the sixth grade. 4.5 kilograms, the seventh is five kilograms, the eighth is 5.8 kilograms, and the ninth is 6.5 kilograms, while the maximum bag weight for grades ten to twelve is set at 7.3 kilograms.

The department urged schools to encourage students to use school bags that contain pockets and separate internal parts that accommodate books and other tools, in addition to choosing a healthy bag. Encouraging them to carry the bag on two shoulders and not on one shoulder, and urging them to use bags that have padded, wide and adjustable shoulder straps to fit the child’s body, in addition to providing sufficient places for students to store their textbooks, taking into account security and safety, and increasing students’ awareness by setting a bag scale. in each row so that they can measure the weight of their bags.

“Education and Knowledge”:

• “Schools are obligated to take the necessary measures to ensure that the weight of the school bag does not exceed the specified weights.”

Doctors:

• «The weight of the school bag has a clear impact on the balance and stature and problems of the spine in the future».

bag specification

The Ministry of Education specified the specifications of the school bag for young students, that its weight should not exceed 10% of the student’s weight, that its upper edge be at shoulder height, that it contain wide cotton shoulder straps, and that it be equipped with wide padded straps, with a thick cotton support, and that the width of the bag should not exceed the width of the child It should also have multiple pockets to achieve balance and easy access to the contents, and it should be made of lightweight materials.

Doctors stated that the features that must be taken into account when choosing a school bag are its ability to protect students from exposure to any injuries, the presence of a padded shoulder strap, that the bag should not have a single shoulder strap, and the presence of multiple pockets for weight distribution, while ensuring that the weight of the school bag is less than 10% of the student’s weight, and it is not recommended to use wheeled bags, as they are not suitable for the student’s size, and may cause back and shoulder pain.