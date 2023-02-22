The royal decree on scholarships and study aid that the Ministries of Education and Universities are bringing today for approval by the Council of Ministers will improve the aid for almost 365,000 students next year, specifically those who have to move from the city and students with specific educational support needs.

Students from modest families who have to move to another city to be able to pursue their secondary studies or their university degree will be able to count on an additional 900 euros next year to offset the list of academic expenses they have to face, aggravated by the energy crisis. and runaway inflation. The Government raises the so-called residence grant, the fixed contribution received by approximately 125,000 students who have to go to study in a different and distant city from the one where they reside, from the current 1,600 euros to 2,500.

All those who are enrolled in post-compulsory studies (Baccalaureate, intermediate and higher FP or artistic education), basic FP or university studies, both undergraduate and master’s degrees, and who belong to families that are in the lowest income levels, will be entitled to this aid. threshold 1 or 2 of the royal decree. These are, for example, four-member households with a maximum annual income of 36,421 euros.

In addition to the residence grant, the beneficiaries of threshold 1, the poorest students, will receive, as is currently the case, the fixed amount of 1,700 euros, the amount linked to excellence (between 50 and 125 euros) if they have an average grade of more than 8, and what may correspond to them of a variable amount, which will never be less than another 60 euros more. If they belong to threshold 2, they do not have a fixed amount, but they do have the basic aid of 300 euros (350 in basic FP) and also the aid par excellence and the variable amount. Those who do not exceed the threshold of 3, 40,796 euros in a family of four members, will have free tuition, basic aid and excellence if they have high grades.

The Government, as explained in the preamble to the royal decree, incorporates this increase of 900 euros thinking especially “of families in rural areas, particularly in Empty Spain, whose sons and daughters have to move and reside in other cities to be able to pursue post-compulsory studies ». “This supposes – he adds – an extra cost for them and a factor of inequality between cities and rural areas, aggravated in the current situation, which requires extraordinary support for these students”.

The royal decree brings a second significant novelty. All non-university students with specific educational support needs will receive a subsidy of 400 euros next year. It is a universal aid, since it will be received without taking into account the level of income of the families. Students from the second cycle of Infant to Baccalaureate or FP in all grades will be entitled to aid.

This new universal aid will be given to students with a disability greater than 33%, with severe behavioral or language disorders, with autism spectrum disorders or with high intellectual abilities. The preamble of the royal decree justifies the budgetary effort because “families with sons or daughters who have these needs assume very significant additional costs to meet the vital requirements of their sons and daughters, which, together with the current economic circumstances, makes it necessary extraordinary support.”

Universal aid is independent of those that may correspond to many of these students with specific needs, specifically those from modest families, in terms of transportation, dining room, school supplies, residence or reinforcement of learning. The subsidy could reach some 240,000 students.

improvements



These two new benefits will have an annual cost of around 200 million and are included in the increase of 390 million for study scholarships included in the 2023 State Budget.

This is the fifth consecutive increase in the annual budget for scholarships, which has made it possible to increase the item by about 1,000 million, 65%, since 2018 and end the cuts of the PP stage.

The budget increase has paid for the implementation of the scholarship as a right (it is achieved with a simple 5), the improvement of 100 euros in the fixed amount and the improvement of 50 euros in the basic scholarship for Basic Vocational Training. The result is that it currently reaches one million students, some 250,000 more than five years ago.