Ciudad Juarez.- In August, the National Coordination of Scholarships for the Welfare of Benito Juárez opened the deadline for the delivery of cards to deposit support for new students.

However, beneficiaries of the Benito Juárez Scholarships have reported problems on social media because the system does not recognize the student’s Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) and they are shown the message “the CURP is not in the beneficiary registry.”

In the event of finding themselves in this situation, the beneficiaries of the Benito Juárez Basic Education Scholarship must call the telephone number 55-1162-0300 to check the status of their application.

Students enrolled in the Benito Juárez High School Scholarship will have to go in person to the Scholarship Liaison of their educational institution to find out the reasons for this problem.

While students enrolled in the Benito Juárez Higher Education Scholarship may have their application or status expired and will have to wait until a new notice appears in their profile account.

Starting this Monday, the Benito Juárez National Coordination of Scholarships for Welfare will deliver bank cards to students who will receive support for new admissions.

Students must verify the day, time and branch of Banco del Bienestar in this city where they must go to get their bank card. This information can be consulted with the CURP in the Status Search, specifically in the Banking section: buscador.becasbenitojuarez.gob.mx/consulta

The beneficiary must present personal documents such as an official ID and their CURP to receive the designated card. The payment of the Benito Juárez scholarship will arrive in the next few days after the activation of the card and will only be deposited in that account, since there are no longer cash subsidy disbursements.

Following the electoral process, the National Coordination of Scholarships for the Well-being of Benito Juárez will resume the banking campaign, with the delivery of cards for students who have recently enrolled in the program and who could receive more than 16 thousand pesos in a single payment.