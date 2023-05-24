Electoral political polls today May 24, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The Schlein effect has ended in the Pd: the dem, in fact, suffer a first significant drop in consensus even if they remain well above the 20% quota: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, Fdi, which remains firmly in first position, dropped from 29.8 percent to 29.7%. The Democratic Party, as mentioned, lost 0.4% and fell back to 20.9%.

The Movimento 5 Stelle gains 0.2 percent and goes back to 16%, as does the Lega now credited with 8.8 percent. Forza Italia drops to 6.7%, losing 0.1 per cent, while Azione rises from 4.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent.

Among the other minor parties, Verdi/Italian Left gains 0.1 percent, thus reaching 3.5%, while Italia Viva is stable at 2.7 percent.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.