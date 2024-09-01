Real Madrid welcomed Real Betis to the Santiago Bernabéu today in matchday 4 of LaLiga EA Sports. The Merengues won thanks to a double from Kylian Mbappé.
Below is the schedule for Real Madrid’s next five matches:
In the fifth round, Real Madrid will visit Real Sociedad in San Sebastian. Although the time of the match is not yet confirmed, this match promises to be a significant challenge. Real Sociedad have proven to be a tough team at home, and Real Madrid will have to be up to the task to overcome an opponent that always offers tough resistance at home.
The current Champions League champions will make their debut in the new format of the European competition against the current Bundesliga runners-up, Stuttgart. Real Madrid will host the Germans on Tuesday, September 17
Real Madrid will host Espanyol at the Bernabéu in La Liga matchday 6, with the time still to be confirmed. This match will offer another opportunity for Los Merengues to consolidate their position in the standings. Newly promoted Espanyol will be looking to make things difficult for the big teams, and Real Madrid will have to impose their quality and take advantage of the home advantage to pick up three important points.
Real Madrid will face Deportivo Alavés at home, with the time yet to be set. This will be a match in which the team must demonstrate its superiority and consolidate its position in the table. Deportivo Alavés is known for its tenacity, but Real Madrid will have to make the most of its squad to secure a victory that will reinforce its aspirations in the league.
To close the month of September we will have what will be the match of the day and, of course, one of the most attractive matches to watch during the year: the Madrid derby. Atlético de Madrid will receive the visit of Real Madrid to play the eighth matchday of LaLiga.
