Real Madrid have begun the defence of the Champions League title they won last season and have made their debut at the Santiago Bernabéu against Stuttgart, which was also the debut of the new format of the top European club competition.
The match ended with a score of 3-1 in favour with goals from Mbappé, Rüdiger and Endrick, but the team’s performance was not convincing.
These are the next commitments that Ancelotti’s team will have to face.
After the Champions League debut, LaLiga is back and Real Madrid will host Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The perico team is in the middle of the table and arrives after two consecutive victories, although the white stadium is not the easiest for rivals to score points.
Once again, the Whites will play at home, this time hosting Deportivo Alavés. The Basque team has seven points in the first five games and will not make things easy for Ancelotti’s team. Even so, the quality of Madrid’s players should prevail, especially playing at home.
It’s a tough first game of the season for Real Madrid against a direct rival in the title race. The Whites will visit the Civitas Metropolitano, the only stadium where they lost last season. It will be the first test for Kylian Mbappé in a white shirt on hostile territory.
The second day of this new Champions League and Real Madrid will visit the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium to face Lille. The French team is in the middle of the Ligue 1 table and, in principle, Ancelotti’s team should have no problems in winning this match in what will be Mbappé’s first game in France with Real Madrid after leaving PSG.
Real Madrid’s fifth game will be against a rival that never makes things easy for them: Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine has started the season well, is still unbeaten, and wants to extend its streak against the Whites.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Alaves
|
September 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
La Liga
|
DAZN
|
Espanyol
|
September 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
La Liga
|
Movistar+
|
Atletico Madrid
|
September 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
La Liga
|
DAZN
|
Lille
|
October 2nd
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Villarreal
|
October 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
La Liga
|
Movistar LaLiga TV
