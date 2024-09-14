Real Madrid travelled to the Real Sociedad stadium today for matchday 5 of LaLiga EA Sports. Real Madrid played a good match but have not yet achieved the desired lead, having dropped several points along the way, so they will have to continue with a good dynamic to recover them.
Below is the schedule for Real Madrid’s next five matches:
The current Champions League champions will make their debut in the new format of the European competition against the current Bundesliga runners-up, Stuttgart. Real Madrid will host the Germans on Tuesday 17 September in a year where they seem to have a good chance of finishing first in the big group that is currently in the Champions League.
Real Madrid will host Espanyol at the Bernabéu in La Liga matchday 6, with the time still to be confirmed. This match will offer another opportunity for Los Merengues to consolidate their position in the standings. Newly promoted Espanyol will be looking to make things difficult for the big teams, and Real Madrid will have to impose their quality and take advantage of the home advantage to earn three important points.
Real Madrid will face Deportivo Alavés at home, with the time yet to be set. This will be a match in which the team must demonstrate its superiority and consolidate its position in the table. Deportivo Alavés is known for its tenacity, but Real Madrid will have to make the most of its squad to secure a victory that will reinforce its aspirations in the league.
To close the month of September we will have what will be the match of the day and, of course, one of the most attractive matches to watch during the year: the Madrid derby. Atlético de Madrid will receive the visit of Real Madrid to play the eighth matchday of LaLiga.
Real Madrid’s second game in this year’s Champions League group stage will be against French side Lille. After an expected positive result in the first game against the Germans, this is expected to be another formality match in the quest to finish first in this new phase implemented in European competitions.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Stuttgart
|
September 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Alaves
|
September 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
La Liga
|
DAZN
|
Espanyol
|
September 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
La Liga
|
Movistar+
|
Atletico Madrid
|
September 29th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
La Liga
|
DAZN
|
Lille
|
October 2nd
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
