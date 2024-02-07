Atlético de Madrid lost by the slightest difference against Athletic Club in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. The Bilbao team took the victory thanks to a penalty goal from Álex Berenguer.
After the Copa del Rey first leg match against Athletic Club, the colchoneros will face four matches before facing them again for the return leg. In between they will play the league and Champions League. The club is in good shape, and the last-minute draw against Real Madrid has given them more encouragement if possible to face these upcoming games.
After the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, Cholo Simeone's men will visit the Andalusian capital to face Sevilla. In the first leg the colchoneros achieved a narrow victory and now they will look for a new victory that will allow them to continue in the fight for the highest positions in the LaLiga standings. Sevilla, 3 points away from relegation, cannot afford another puncture.
Before facing the round of 16 of the Champions League, the team coached by Cholo Simeone has to face Las Palmas, a club that already managed to steal the three points in the first leg of the competition. The Canaries, ninth in the league, still dream of reaching European positions.
The Champions League will finally arrive, in a very complicated match for Cholo's team. Inter Milan is currently the leader of Serie A, playing a good game and being very effective, so Inzaghi's team can put the mattress team in serious trouble. The good thing, a return home where you can come back if necessary, or hold on with the encouragement of your fans.
Return to the league for Cholo's team with a match against the bottom of the standings. Almería, last with more than 10 points from safety, seems to have accepted its fate, but still fights like the best every game and will not make it easy for the colchoneros to steal the three points in the Andalusian city.
After the intense match played between the two teams at Atlético de Madrid's home, everything must be decided at the home of the Basques this time to certify who will be the first of the two clubs that will occupy the position of finalist of the Copa del Rey. Athletic Club will maintain its style of offensive football that likes to have the ball, while Cholo, when playing away from home, will possibly choose to return to its 5-man retreat so that they do not create chances in a season where Oblak does not It is shining.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Seville
|
February 11th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
The Palms
|
February 17th
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Inter de Milan
|
February 20th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Almeria
|
February 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
M+ LaLigaTV
|
Athletic Club
|
February 29
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
The 1
#schedule #Atlético #Madrid #games #match #Athletic #Club
Leave a Reply