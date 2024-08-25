After facing Real Valladolid on Matchday 2 of La Liga, Real Madrid are preparing for a series of matches that will define the start of their campaign in the 2024-25 season. With their sights set on starting the league on the right foot, the Merengues will have to overcome a series of important challenges that will test their quality and consistency.
Below are the upcoming matches that Real Madrid will have to face:
Real Madrid will face UD Las Palmas in the Canary Islands in La Liga matchday 3. This will be a significant challenge for the team, as playing at the Estadio de Gran Canaria has always been difficult. Las Palmas, with their passionate fans and combative style of play, will present a tough test for Los Blancos. Real Madrid will need to be at their best and take advantage of the quality of their squad to secure a crucial victory in this difficult trip.
Shortly after, Real Madrid will host Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu. This will be the second home game of the season, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side will need to show their strength at home. Real Betis are known for their solid, tactical play, so Madrid will need to be prepared for a competitive encounter. Winning this game will be crucial to maintaining the momentum and boosting the team’s confidence as the season begins.
In the fifth round, Real Madrid will visit Real Sociedad in San Sebastian. Although the time of the match is not yet confirmed, this match promises to be a significant challenge. Real Sociedad have proven to be a tough team at home, and Real Madrid will have to be up to the task to overcome an opponent that always offers tough resistance at home.
Real Madrid will host Espanyol at the Bernabéu in La Liga matchday 6, with the time still to be confirmed. This match will offer another opportunity for Los Merengues to consolidate their position in the standings. Newly promoted Espanyol will be looking to make things difficult for the big teams, and Real Madrid will have to impose their quality and take advantage of the home advantage to pick up three important points.
Real Madrid will face Deportivo Alavés at home, with the time yet to be set. This will be a match in which the team must demonstrate its superiority and consolidate its position in the table. Deportivo Alavés is known for its tenacity, but Real Madrid will have to make the most of its squad to secure a victory that will reinforce its aspirations in the league.
