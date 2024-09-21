The schedule with the next 5 matches of Real Madrid after facing Espanyol

After their clash with Espanyol, the real Madrid is preparing for a demanding part of the season with five key matches that will determine its performance in LaLiga and the Champions League.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men will have to manage their squad carefully, facing tough opponents both domestically and in Europe, with the Madrid derby and the Champions League group stage as the main challenges.
Real Madrid will host Deportivo Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu. A match that, at first glance, might seem easy, but the Merengues cannot relax if they want to stay in the fight at the top of La Liga. Ancelotti will probably take advantage of the opportunity to rotate some players, keeping his squad competitive and fresh.
The highlight of the month will be the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Always a high-tension duel, this match will be crucial for both teams in their fight for the top spots in LaLiga. Real Madrid will be looking to take all three points away from their eternal rivals, in a match that is usually decisive in the season.
After the derby, Los Blancos will travel to France to face Lille in the Champions League group stage. The French side are a tough opponent at home, but Real Madrid, with their European history, will be looking to impose their experience and quality to get a positive result that will bring them closer to qualification.
Back in La Liga, Real Madrid will face Villarreal at the Bernabéu. A match that is always difficult, given the competitive style of the “Yellow Submarine”. Ancelotti will be looking to secure a home win to continue his good form in the league championship, without losing sight of the physical wear and tear after the European duel.
After the international break, Madrid will travel to Balaídos to face Celta de Vigo. Although Celta have been inconsistent, they are always a difficult opponent for the big teams, especially at their stadium. The Merengues will be looking to take all three points to keep up the pressure in the fight for the league title.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Alaves Sports
|
September 21
|
21:00
|
The League
|
Atletico Madrid
|
September 29
|
21:00
|
The League
|
Losc Lille
|
October 2
|
21:00
|
Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
October 5th
|
21:00
|
The League
|
Celtic Vigo
|
October 19
|
21:00
|
The League
