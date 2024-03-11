The duel between Al Nassr and Al Ain of Champions AFC is over. The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo suffered too much and although they beat the United Arab Emirates team at home by a score of 4-3, it was not enough to continue in the competition.
With the aggregate 4-4, both teams went to extra time and, later, to the penalty shootout. On penalties, the Yellow Wave ended up succumbing and was eliminated from the Asian confederation tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo continues his journey through Arabia with his team, Al Nassr after their match against Al Ain in the second leg of the AFC Champions League. Now it will be their turn to return to the Saudi Pro League, with some matches that look complicated, although some of the teams are in or close to relegation positions.
Key match in the league between second and third place. The fight between the two teams is burning, and whoever wins could hit the table to win the title of champion at the end of the season.
Al-Thai is currently in decline, but that will only be an incentive for its players, who know that they will be very exposed to the media when playing against Cristiano Ronaldo, to give everything and get that small showcase to the world, at the same time to save his team.
We continue with the games in the lower table of the classification, and we drop one more place compared to the previous game to continue playing in the relegation zone. Abha is not having its best season, but two points away from saving itself, they still dream of doing so.
League match against the sixth in the standings. It promises to be an intense match since Damac at home is always a very strong team, and Cristiano Ronaldo's team needs the points at any cost to be able to catch up with Al Hilal in the league.
And to close the calendar, we have some very intense Saudi Arabia Super Cup semi-finals where the two best teams in the Saudi Pro League will compete to reach a place in the final. This is clearly the anticipated final and the winner of this match is expected to take the trophy home.
