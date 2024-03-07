Cristiano Ronaldo was left without scoring for the second consecutive game and his team, Al Nassr, lost again, adding their third game in a row without winning and moving away from the leadership of the Saudi Arabia League dominated by Al Hilal. Al Nassr, who lost last Monday in the Asian Champions League against Al Ain, always went against the tide in the clash against Al Raed, the visiting team won 3-1 with goals from Moroccan Karim El Berkaoui, Mohammed Fouzair and Amir Sayoud.
In Al Nassr, the Spanish Aymeric Laporte, the Colombian David Ospina, the Croatian Marcelo Brozovic and the Senegalese Sadio Mane were starters in their starting eleven along with Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite their great figures, the Arab team was not able to turn the match around and lost again to a rival located at the bottom that had not won for three games.
The decisive match of the tie, to which Al Nassr arrives with a positive result from the first leg. The team dreams of lifting the competition trophy, so they will have to give their best if they want to have a chance.
Key match in the league between second and third place. The fight between the two teams is burning, and whoever wins could hit the table to win the title of champion at the end of the season.
Al-Thai is currently in decline, but that will only be an incentive for its players, who know that they are going to be very exposed to the media when playing against Cristiano Ronaldo, to give everything and get that small showcase to the world, at the same time to save his team.
And to close the calendar, we continue with the games in the lower table of the classification, and we drop one more place compared to the previous game to continue playing in the relegation zone. Abha is not having its best season, but two points away from saving itself, they still dream of doing so.
The team of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mané, Laporte and great figures will have a double date of the Saudi Pro League as a visitor. In this case against a tough rival, he will have to travel to Khamis Mushait to face Damac Preneste Football Club on Friday, April 5.
