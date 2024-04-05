Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has not had a good time in recent weeks, in the Saudi championship the situation has gone downhill and Al Hilal is nine points ahead of them after about 27 games. In addition, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League for him Al Ain from United Arab Emirates.
This Friday, Al Nassr played and won 1-0 against Damac, a team in the middle of the table that has not been particularly difficult for Cristiano Ronaldo's team.
That way, the yellow team will have to close the tournament in a decent manner and focus on the remaining tournaments like Saudi Arabia Super Cup, their next match, and King's Cup of Championsthat is why we mention the following five commitments of the team that commands the 'Bug'.
The next match on this calendar is very important, and we have some very intense Saudi Arabia Super Cup semi-finals where the two best teams in the Saudi Pro League will compete to reach a place in the final. This is clearly the anticipated final and the winner of this match is expected to take the trophy home.
Al-Nassr will have to face the tenth team of the Saudi Pro League in the second match. Al Feiha is having a very normal season, without pressure to be relegated, but it has also been quite difficult for them to reach the top positions. Despite everything, it will not be an easy rival for Cristiano Ronaldo's men.
And after playing against the tenth team, we rose one more position to face the ninth team in the Saudi Pro League. The match before facing Al Khaleej himself in the Copa del Rey de Campeones, they will face each other in the league to see how they both reach the important confrontation.
As the fourth match on this calendar, Cristiano Ronaldo and his team will face Al Khaleej again but this time in the Copa del Rey de Campeones to see who advances to the final, and the fact is that they are going to be much more competitive semi-finals than the match. of league.
And as the last match of this calendar, Cristiano Ronaldo's men will face a mid-table team such as Al-Wahda. In this case and for the 30th round, they will play at home in what should be a match they must win against a rival that should be affordable for them.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Al Hilal
|
April 8
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MEX
|
Saudi Arabia Super Cup
|
brand.com
|
Al Feiha
|
April 19th
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MEX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
brand.com
|
Al Khaleej
|
April 27
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MEX
|
Saudi Pro
|
brand.com
|
Al Khaleej
|
May 1
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MEX
|
King's Cup of Champions
|
brand.com
|
Al-Wahda
|
May 4th
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MEX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
brand.com
#schedule #matches #Nassr #playing #Damac #Saudi #Pro #League