Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has not had a good time in recent weeks, in the Saudi championship the situation has gone downhill and Al Hilal is nine points ahead of them after 27 games. In addition, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League for him Al Ain from United Arab Emirates.
This Monday, Al Nassr played against its great competitor in Arabia, Al Hilal, in the semi-final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup. Al Hilal, with goals from Malcom and Salem Aldawsari, defeated the Yellow Wave. Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in the 86th minute. Sadio Mané closed the gap to 90+9.
Now, Cristiano Ronaldo's club only has to close the league tournament in a decent manner and concentrate on the remaining tournament such as the King's Cup of Championsthat is why we mention the following five commitments of the team that commands the 'Bug'.
Al-Nassr will have to face the tenth team of the Saudi Pro League in the second match. Al Feiha is having a very normal season, without pressure to be relegated, but it has also been quite difficult for them to reach the top positions. Despite everything, it will not be an easy rival for Cristiano Ronaldo's men.
And after playing against the tenth team, we rose one more position to face the ninth team in the Saudi Pro League. The match before facing Al Khaleej himself in the Copa del Rey de Campeones, they will face each other in the league to see how they both reach the important confrontation.
As the third match on this calendar, Cristiano Ronaldo and his team will face Al Khaleej again but this time in the Copa del Rey de Campeones to see who advances to the final, and the fact is that they are going to be much more competitive semi-finals than the match. of league.
As the fourth match of this calendar, Cristiano Ronaldo's men will face a mid-table team such as Al-Wahda. In this case and for the 30th round, they will play at home in what should be a match they must win against a rival that should be affordable for them.
And to finish this calendar, Al-Nassr will continue its journey through the lower areas of the league to face a club that is currently in relegation, after its recent defeat, and Al-Okhdood Club has 1 point of the last 15 available, which has made them fall to the last positions in the classification.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Al Feiha
|
April 19th
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MEX
|
Saudi Pro
|
brand.com
|
Al Khaleej
|
April 27
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MEX
|
Saudi Pro
|
brand.com
|
Al Khaleej
|
May 1
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MEX
|
King's Cup of Champions
|
brand.com
|
Al-Wahda
|
May 4th
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MEX
|
Saudi Pro
|
brand.com
|
Al-Okhdood Club
|
May 9
|
To define
|
Saudi Pro
|
brand.com
#schedule #matches #Nassr #playing #Damac #Saudi #Pro #League
Leave a Reply