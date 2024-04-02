Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has not had a good time in recent weeks, in the Saudi championship the situation has gone downhill and Al Hilal is nine points ahead of them after more than 23 games. In addition, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League for him Al Ain from United Arab Emirates.
This Tuesday, Al Nassr played against Abha, a relegated team that has not been particularly difficult for Cristiano Ronaldo's team. So much so that the win ended 8-0 with a hat trick from CR7.
That way, the yellow team will have to close the tournament in a decent manner and focus on the remaining tournaments like Saudi Arabia Super Cup and King's Cup of Championsthat is why we mention the following five commitments of the team that commands the 'Bug'.
League match against the seventh in the standings. It promises to be an intense match since Damac at home is always a very strong team, and Cristiano Ronaldo's team needs the points at any cost to be able to catch up with Al Hilal in the league.
As the second match on this calendar, we have a very intense Saudi Arabia Super Cup semi-finals where the two best teams in the Saudi Pro League will compete to reach a place in the final. This is clearly the anticipated final and the winner of this match is expected to take the trophy home.
Al-Nassr will have to face the tenth team of the Saudi Pro League in the third match. Al Feiha is having a very normal season, without pressure to be relegated, but it has also been quite difficult for them to reach the top positions. Despite everything, it will not be an easy rival for Cristiano Ronaldo's men.
And after playing against the tenth team, we rose one more position to face the ninth team in the Saudi Pro League. The match before facing Al Khaleej himself in the Copa del Rey de Campeones, they will face each other in the league to see how they both reach the important confrontation.
And as the last match of this calendar, Cristiano Ronaldo and his team will face Al Khaleej again but this time in the Copa del Rey de Campeones to see who advances to the final, and the fact is that they are going to be a much more competitive semi-finals than the league match.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Damac
|
5th of April
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
brand.com
|
Al Hilal
|
April 8
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MEX
|
Saudi Arabia Super Cup
|
brand.com
|
Al Feiha
|
April 19th
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MEX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
brand.com
|
Al Khaleej
|
April 27
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MEX
|
Saudi Pro League
|
brand.com
|
Al Khaleej
|
May 1
|
20:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MEX
|
King's Cup of Champions
|
brand.com
