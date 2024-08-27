He FC Barcelona prepares for a series of challenging matches that will define the tone of its 2024-25 season in La Liga.
Despite expectations, the Blaugranas will have to adjust their performance to face a demanding schedule ahead. Below, we analyze Barça’s next five matches in La Liga.
The last match before the international break will see Barcelona take on Real Valladolid, also at Montjuic. This will be the second home game for the Catalans, a perfect opportunity to consolidate their position in the table. However, they will have to be on the lookout for surprises from a team like Valladolid, who are coming in with the intention of causing a stir.
After the international break, Barcelona will travel to Montilivi to face Girona. This Catalan derby always has a special flavour and is a game where the home side usually grow against an opponent of Barça’s stature. Flick will have to make sure that his team returns from the international break in top form to avoid losing points on a difficult pitch.
Barça will close this difficult month with a trip to the Estadio de la Cerámica to face Villarreal. Although the time of the match has not yet been confirmed, a high-intensity clash is expected. The Yellow Submarine is one of the strongest teams in La Liga and, playing at home, will test the resilience and character of a Barcelona that will have to fight to stay at the top of the table.
Barcelona will host Getafe at Montjuïc in a match whose time is also yet to be confirmed. This match will be an opportunity for Barcelona to pick up three important points at home. Getafe are known for their physical and defensive style of play, so Barcelona will have to be patient and look to break through their opponent’s defensive lines to secure a victory that will strengthen their position at the top of the table.
Barcelona will face Osasuna in the eighth round of La Liga, in a match that promises to be an exciting one. Girona have proven to be a tough opponent in recent seasons, and although the time of the match has not yet been set, Barcelona will have to be prepared for a challenge that will test their ability to maintain their level of play throughout the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Valladolid
|
August 31st
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
The League
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Girona
|
September 15th
|
to be confirmed
|
The League
|
DAZN
|
Getafe
|
September 22
|
to be confirmed
|
The League
|
Movistar La Liga
|
Villarreal
|
September 25th
|
to be confirmed
|
The League
|
DAZN
|
Osasuna
|
September 29th
|
to be confirmed
|
The League
|
Movistar La Liga
#schedule #Barcelona #matches #victory #Rayo #Vallecano
Leave a Reply