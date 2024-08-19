Atlético de Madrid made their debut in the 2024/2025 LaLiga season with a draw against Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine took the lead in the 18th minute with a goal from Arnaut Danjuma, but two minutes later Marcos Llorente appeared to get the equalizer. In the 37th minute, Villarreal regained the lead thanks to an own goal from Koke, but in the 45+5, Alexander Sorloth managed to score the final 2-2.
After that match, Diego Simeone’s team is preparing to face the next five LaLiga matches. With the star signings of Julián Álvarez, Alexander Sørloth and Robin Le Normand, the colchoneros are looking to consolidate a competitive team that can fight for the title in this new season. Here we review the following matches that will define Atlético’s path in LaLiga.
Atlético de Madrid will host Girona at the Metropolitano, a team that finished in the middle of the table last season. The colchoneros, reinforced with the arrival of Julián Álvarez and Sørloth in attack, will be looking for a convincing victory at home to continue marking their territory since the start of the championship.
Just three days later, Atlético will play at home again, this time against Espanyol. Los Pericos, who have been promoted to LaLiga again this year, will try to surprise the Rojiblancos. However, with an attack led by Álvarez and a solid defence with Le Normand, the Colchoneros start as clear favourites.
Atlético de Madrid will travel to Bilbao to face an always difficult Athletic Club at San Mamés. The Basque side finished top of the table last year and are always tough opponents at home. Simeone will rely on his new defensive unit and the goalscoring ability of Álvarez and Griezmann to take the three points from a very difficult place.
Valencia, who struggled to find stability in mid-table last season, will visit the Metropolitano in what promises to be an intense match. Simeone’s team, already well adapted to their new signings, will look to win at home and maintain their good pace in La Liga. This match will be key to continuing to demonstrate Atlético’s ambition for the title.
Atlético will close September with a Madrid derby against Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas. Rayo, always competitive at home, will try to put the red-and-white team under pressure. However, Atlético, with its solid defence and a fearsome attack led by Álvarez and Sørloth, will seek to continue adding points and maintain its fight at the top of LaLiga.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Girona
|
August 25th
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MEX
|
The League
|
DAZN
|
Espanyol
|
August 28th
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MEX
|
The League
|
Movistar
|
Athletic Club
|
August 31st
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MEX
|
The League
|
DAZN
|
Valencia
|
September 15th
|
To be confirmed
|
The League
|
To be confirmed
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
September 22
|
To be confirmed
|
The League
|
To be confirmed
