After what was a new Superclásico between River and Boca, who tied 1-1 for date 7 of the 2024 Professional League Cup at the Mas Monumental Stadium, Martín Demichelis' team tied again, against Talleres de Córdoba 2 to 2, and they desperately needed to beat Independiente Rivadavia: they achieved it by beating them 2 to 0, with two goals from Miguel Borja, to once again be the leader.
On this occasion, on date 10 of the contest, they faced Independiente in one of the classics, fourth in the standings. The result was 1-1 in a match that did not leave anyone happy.
Next, we will review what is coming up for the “Micho” team on the calendar.
The “Millonario” cast will meet “Pincha”, in a duel that crosses the winners of the last Professional League and Argentine Cup. It will be on Wednesday the 13th, starting at 9:10 p.m., at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, with the refereeing of Yael Falcón Pérez. Who will be the Super champion?
The “Millionaire” faces the team of Leonardo Madelon in it Monumental in a match that could qualify for the quarterfinals of the League Cup. Lobo Pratense needs to add points so that the average table is not a headache like it was last year. In the last five games it played against Gimnasia, River won them all and the last one in the monumental ended with a 3-0 win with goals from Beltran, Suarez and Aliender.
As the Professional League Cup is being defined to know which teams will qualify for the quarterfinals, this match will be decisive if both teams arrive with a chance of advancing. The “globe” has just been left without a strategist due to the resignation of Facundo Sava. The team of Martin Demichelis seeks to continue as the leader of group A to be able to face the weakest group B that qualifies in the quarterfinals.
It will be the penultimate date to meet those classified for the quarterfinals. A match that could be decisive with a rival who comes from least to greatest, who won the Rosario classic and who has a coach like Miguel Ángel Russo who knows Argentine football like the back of his hand. This match will have a special flavor since both teams met for the last time in the final of the Champions Trophy that River beat Rosario Central 2-0 and won a new Argentine title.
Here the four qualifiers from their zone for the playoffs will be defined, since it will be the last date of the regular phase. River has everything to access, while “Gloria” for the moment is also within the classified teams.
#schedule #River #Plate39s #games #match #Independiente
Leave a Reply