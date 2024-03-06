After what was a new Super classic between River and Mouthwho tied 1 to 1 on Date 7 of the Professional League Cup 2024 in it More Monumental Stadiumthe set of Martin Demichelis visited none other than Córdoba Workshopswhere they equalized again, now 2 to 2.
The “Millonario” had to continue his participation in the domestic tournament receiving the promoted Independent Rivadavia, and desperately needed the victory considering that it came from four consecutive draws. From the hand of the Colombian Miguel Borjawho achieved a double, River Plate won 2-0 Independent Rivadavia in it Monumental Stadium for Matchday 9 of the Professional League Cupwith which, he got fully into the Playoff positions by reaching the leadership of the Zone A thanks to its 17 units and better goal difference.
With this, El Colibrí reached 200 goals, but for now let's review what's coming up for the team led by “Micho”.
The classic against El Rojo will be played in the Liberators of America Ricardo Enrique Bochini. The team of Carlitos Tevez seeks to achieve a national title after 22 years. River beat Independiente 3-0, at the Monumental, on matchday 10 of the 2023 League Cup in the last meeting between both teams. Miguel Borja and Pablo Solari they converted the goals of the set Martin Demichelis. El Rojo lost the Avellaneda classic for the first time with Carlos Tevez as coach and this match would help “El Apache” win the love of the fans again.
The “Millonario” cast will meet “Pincha”, in a duel that crosses the winners of the last Professional League and Argentine Cup. It will be on Wednesday the 13th, with a venue still to be confirmed, while the referee will be Yael Falcón Pérez. Who will be the Super champion?
The “Millionaire” faces the team of Leonardo Madelon in it Monumental in a match that could qualify for the quarterfinals of the League Cup. Lobo Pratense needs to add points so that the average table is not a headache like it was last year. In the last five games it played against Gimnasia, River won them all and the last one in the monumental ended with a 3-0 win with goals from Beltran, Suarez and Aliender.
As the Professional League Cup is being defined to know which teams will qualify for the quarterfinals, this match will be decisive if both teams arrive with a chance of advancing. The “globe” has just been left without a strategist due to the resignation of Facundo Sava. The team of Martin Demichelis seeks to continue as the leader of group A to be able to face the weakest group B that qualifies in the quarterfinals.
It will be the penultimate date to meet those classified for the quarterfinals. A match that could be decisive with a rival who comes from least to greatest, who won the Rosario classic and who has a coach like Miguel Ángel Russo who knows Argentine football like the back of his hand. This match will have a special flavor since both teams met for the last time in the final of the Champions Trophy that River beat Rosario Central 2-0 and won a new Argentine title.
