FALCÓN PÉREZ, THE ONE CHOSEN FOR THE ARGENTINE SUPERCUP 🔎🏆

The AFA confirmed to the referee who has just led the Superclásico to deliver justice in the final between River and Estudiantes on Wednesday, March 13. He will be accompanied by assistants Maximiliano Del Yesso and… pic.twitter.com/kPb621yPTN

— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) March 5, 2024