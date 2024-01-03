The year 2024 has officially begun for PSG. Luis Enrique's team faced Toulouse in the final of the French Super Cup, which ended with the Parisians lifting the trophy with a score of 2-0.
After this exciting match, below we leave you the schedule with the next five matches that Paris Saint Germain will have to face.
With the beginning of the new year, the French Cup will begin, Paris Saint Germain will have to face Revel, a club from the National 3, which is equivalent to the fifth category of French football. This match should not escape PSG, who will be able to rest the starters.
After the French Cup match, Paris Saint Germain will have to visit Lens to play the eighteenth round of Ligue 1 where Luis Enrique's men will want to increase their advantage in the standings to remain at the top of the table.
The Parisian club will have a very demanding match for this round of Ligue 1. They will face a club that is doing its homework, currently Stade Brestois is fourth in Ligue 1.
To inaugurate the month of February, Paris Saint Germain will visit Strasbourg on the twentieth day of the French league championship. The match will be on February 4, although the date has yet to be confirmed.
The last of these five games will be against Lille at the Parc des Princes. Those who will be visitors in this match will do everything possible to reach the Champions League positions
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Revel
|
January 7th
|
20:45 ESP,13:45 MX, 16:45 ARG
|
French Cup
|
Not available
|
Lens
|
January 14
|
20:45 ESP,13:45 MX, 16:45 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Stade Brestois
|
January 28
|
20:45 ESP,13:45 MX, 16:45 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Strasbourg
|
February 4
|
To be confirmed
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
|
Lille
|
February 11th
|
To be confirmed
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
