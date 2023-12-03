Embark on a tour of Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) next five matches, where each match is a crucial chapter in their journey. From the domestic league to international competitions, the calendar promises intense emotions and highlights in the world of elite football.
Nantes has not had a brilliant start to the competition, but they are still closely following the European positions and need to add everything they can.
To finish, the Parisians will have to travel to Germany to play the last match of the Champions League group stage against Borussia Dortmund
The Parisians will visit one of the most complicated stadiums in France in a duel in which they hope to arrive with the leadership more than secured. Today the main objective of the Parisians is to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League.
The exciting confrontation between PSG and Metz promises a vibrant duel in Ligue 1. PSG seeks to maintain its dominance, while Metz seeks to surprise with a solid tactical game. With stars in both squads, the clash predicts a show full of intensity and outstanding moments.
The anticipated contest between PSG and Toulouse in Ligue 1 promises intense emotions. PSG, looking to maintain their top position, face a Toulouse team determined to defy the odds. With contrasting playing styles, the match looks like a tactical duel full of unpredictable moments.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Schedule
|
TV Channel
|
Nantes
|
December 9
|
Ligue 1
|
15:00 ESP, 08:00 MX, 11:00 ARG
|
Eurosport
|
BVB
|
December 13th
|
UCL
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Lille
|
December 17
|
Ligue 1
|
20:45 ESP,13:45 MX, 16:45 ARG
|
Eurosport
|
Metz
|
December 20th
|
Ligue 1
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Eurosport
|
Toulouse
|
January 3
|
Ligue 1
|
to confirm
|
Eurosport
