PSG continues with its sights set on taking first place in the standings and overtaking Nice in Ligue 1. This weekend the Parisians won against Reims by a score of 0-3. Below we leave you with the schedule with the next five games of the team coached by Luis Enrique
The leadership of Ligue 1 is now in the hands of Nice, and this match will surely be crucial for the top of the table. With Lille, Brest and Monaco surrounding this lead, any result in the match will lead to changes in the standings.
Crucial match to take, in principle, first place in the group, which is currently held by Luis Enrique’s team. We will see who sneaks into the second round of the group of death.
Entering the month of December they will have to visit Le Havre’s home to try to continue adding points and take first place. Let’s remember that it is still second behind Nice.
Nantes has not had a brilliant start to the competition, but they are still closely following the European positions and need to add everything they can.
To finish, the Parisians will have to travel to Germany to play the last match of the Champions League group stage against Borussia Dortmund
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Monaco
|
November 24
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
EuroSport
|
Newcastle
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
|
Le Havre
|
December 3
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
EuroSport
|
Nantes
|
December 10
|
15:00 ESP, 08:00 MX, 11:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
EuroSport
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
December 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
