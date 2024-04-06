On matchday 28 of Ligue 1, PSG faced an important match with the objectives of continuing the good streak of unbeaten games, maintaining distance from their pursuers in the league standings, and increasing their mood ahead of the next fundamental weeks ahead for the Parisian club. Finally, Luis Enrique's team won against Clermont.
Ahead, Luis Enrique's team will have to face key matches in two different competitions that will determine the team's immediate future this season:
In the exciting quarter-final matchup of the Champions League, PSG will face FC Barcelona in a duel full of history and rivalry. With stars like Lewandowski and Mbappé at stake, an epic clash is expected between two teams eager to do well in the competition. Both clubs will look to secure their place in the semi-finals with a memorable performance.
What is possibly the most important game for both teams of the season so far. The tie will most likely be decided in this duel, and with the desire to advance to the semi-finals, it aspires to be a great football match full of tension and emotions. We will see which team makes it to the next round of the top continental club competition.
The third game of the Parisian team's calendar will be an interesting duel against a team that is not having the season that was expected, placed tenth in the table, very far from the positions in which a club with as much history in France as it is should move. the one directed by Pierre Sage. We'll see if they can make things difficult for Luis Enrique's team.
PSG faces the fourth match of the calendar against a Lorient in clear need of points since it is in relegation as sixteenth classified. It is true that he would still have the option of playing the match against the one he has to go up, but that in today's football does not guarantee anything, so it will be a match of maximum tension.
And as the last game on the calendar, another low-ranked team will visit the Parc des Princes. Two points away from entering relegation, losing this game could be very hard for them, since there is not much season left to lose points in games like this.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
FC Barcelona
|
April 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
April 16th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
April, the 21st
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
|
Lorient
|
April 24
|
19:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
|
Le Havre
|
April 27
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
