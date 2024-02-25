After victories in Ligue 1 and the Champions League in the previous weeks, PSG came to this league match with the idea of maintaining this good streak of victories and continuing with its goal of lifting the title of this competition at the end of the season. The Parisians were playing at home, and finally tied 1-1 with Rennes. Gonçalo Ramos equalized at minute 90+8.
Luis Enrique's team has important matches ahead of them in several competitions, with the main desire to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
PSG will open the month of March against a team that is going through a great season. The team led by Hutter is third in the standings, and with players like Ben Yedder at a high level, they will surely make things difficult for Luis Enrique's team.
The match that will decide the pass to the next round. PSG arrives with a big advantage after winning the first leg by a 2-0 result, although Luis Enrique knows well that he should not trust it after the first half played by Imanol Alguacil's team, which will try to do everything possible to come back the eliminatory.
Although the last three games have ended with one victory and two defeats, Reims is having a very good season, placed ninth in the table, so the clash will be of maximum demand for Luis Enrique's men.
Life or death match for Luis Enrique's team in this French Cup, against a Nice that is not arriving at a very good time after failing to achieve a victory in the last three games, although the season of Francesco Farioli's team is good and is positioned fourth in the Ligue 1 standings.
After this cup duel, the Parisian team will return to Ligue 1 to visit a team that beat Metz in the last match, although it is located in the lower part of the standings, and needs victories to get as far away as possible. possible of descent.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Monaco
|
March 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Real society
|
March 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Reims
|
March 10th
|
13:00 ESP, 9:00 ARG, 6:00 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
|
Nice
|
March 13
|
21:10 ESP, 17:10 ARG, 14:10 MX
|
French Cup
|
To be confirmed
|
Montpellier
|
March 17
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
To be confirmed
