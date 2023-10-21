PSG played an important game against a Strasbourg team that clearly went from strength to strength. A good game from Mbappé was more than enough to score three key points. Here we leave you with the next 5 Real Madrid games:
PSG vs Milan | UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 – October 25
Nice duel between two giants of the competition. The Parisians remain favorites to lead the group despite the level offered at the beginning of the campaign.
Brest vs PSG | Matchday 9 Ligue 1 – October 29
A priori simple match for the Parisians. Brest is a tough rival but they are not up to par with a team that aspires to everything like PSG.
PSG vs Montpellier | Matchday 10 Ligue 1 – November 3
The Parisians have a somewhat simple schedule ahead of them with the aim of recovering their best form in the French league championship. Beating Montpellier seems like a mandatory task.
Milan vs PSG | UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 – November 7
After the match against Montpellier, the Parisians will have to travel to Italy to play the fourth match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. This match could be crucial for both the Parisians and the Rossoneri team. They have fallen into the group of death along with Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund and until the last date it will not be known with certainty who will be the two teams that will advance to the next phase of the competition.
Stade de Reims vs PSG | Matchday 11 Ligue 1 – November 11
Duel between two teams that dream of the same goal: winning the French league. The Parisians have a calendar ahead of them, a priori, something simple with the aim of recovering their best form in the French league championship
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Milan
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Brest
|
October 29th
|
13:00 ESP, 05:00 MX, 08:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
EuroSport
|
Montpellier
|
November 3
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
EuroSport
|
Milan
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Stade Reims
|
November 11th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
EuroSport
