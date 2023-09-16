PSG has its first setback of the season. Just before starting the path to winning the Champions League, the current French champion fell 3-2 against Nice.
Now, Luis Enrique and company have no choice but to move forward and turn the page. So here are the next five matches from him.
PSG will open their UEFA Champions League campaign by facing Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes. This clash brings back memories of previous clashes between both teams in European competitions and promises to be an exciting match. Fans will be hoping PSG starts on the right foot in their quest for the Champions League title.
It’s a tough start to the season for the Parisian team that will have to face top-level clubs in the French league. For matchday six they have to face Olympique de Marseille, a club that is destined to be one of those that finish at the top of the standings.
After receiving a visit from Olympique de Marseille, Luis Enrique’s men will travel to face Clermont on matchday seven of the French league championship. A priori it is a match that should not be complicated for the Parisians.
The next challenge for PSG on their calendar will be to face Newcastle United away on the second day of the UCL. Despite being a team from the English Premier League, Newcastle will present an unprecedented challenge for the Parisians.
The last game of the five that PSG will have will be against Rennes, a team that has achieved 6 of the 12 possible points so far in Ligue 1. It is currently in seventh position.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
BVB
|
September 19th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
O. Marseille
|
24th September
|
To be confirmed
|
Ligue 1
|
Clermont Foot
|
October 1st
|
To be confirmed
|
Ligue 1
|
Newcastle
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Rennes
|
October 8th
|
To be confirmed
|
Ligue 1
