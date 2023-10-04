In this article, we will explore the busy schedule that Paris Saint-Germain will face over the next five games. From Ligue 1 duels to European commitments, we will analyze how PSG prepares to face crucial challenges in domestic and international football following their clash tonight in Newcastle.
The last game of the five that PSG will have will be against Rennes, a team that has achieved 6 of the 12 possible points so far in Ligue 1. It is currently in seventh position.
Strasbourg is never an easy opponent, but Luis Enrique’s men are clear favorites to take the three points. The question is not if Mbappé will score, but how many balls he will send to save.
Nice duel between two giants of the competition. The Parisians remain favorites to lead the group despite the level offered at the beginning of the campaign.
A priori simple match for the Parisians. Brest is a tough rival but they are not up to par with a team that aspires to everything like PSG.
The Parisians have a somewhat simple schedule ahead of them with the aim of recovering their best form in the French league championship. Beating Montpellier seems like a mandatory task.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Rennes
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Strasbourg
|
October 21
|
17:00 ESP, 09:00 MX, 12:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Milan
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Brest
|
October 29th
|
13:00 ESP, 05:00 MX, 08:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Montpellier
|
November 5th
|
to confirm
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
