This weekend, PSG defeated Rennes as a visitor by a score of 1-3. The Parisians won with goals from Vitor Ferreira, Achraf Hakimi and Randal Kolo Muani.
Paris Saint Germain will have to face a complicated schedule after the game against Stade Rennes.
It is worth highlighting the two matches that they will have to play against AC Milan as they could be key to progress to the next round of the competition.
Below we leave you the calendar with the next five games of the Parisian team
Strasbourg is never an easy opponent, but Luis Enrique’s men are clear favorites to take the three points. The question is not if Mbappé will score, but how many balls he will send to save.
Nice duel between two giants of the competition. The Parisians remain favorites to lead the group despite the level offered at the beginning of the campaign.
A priori simple match for the Parisians. Brest is a tough rival but they are not up to par with a team that aspires to everything like PSG.
The Parisians have a schedule ahead of them, a priori, something simple with the aim of recovering their best form in the French league championship. Beating Montpellier seems like a mandatory task.
After the match against Montpellier, the Parisians will have to travel to Italy to play the fourth match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. This match could be crucial for both the Parisians and the Rossoneri team. They have fallen into the group of death along with Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund and until the last date it will not be known with certainty who will be the two teams that will advance to the next phase of the competition.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Strasbourg
|
October 21
|
17:00 ESP, 09:00 MX, 12:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Milan
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Brest
|
October 29th
|
13:00 ESP, 05:00 MX, 08:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Montpellier
|
November 3
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Milan
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
