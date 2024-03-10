Paris Saint Germain returned to a Ligue 1 match today after eliminating Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Today, they played against Stade de Reims at 1:00 p.m. in the Parc des Princes, and without Mbappé, they could not get past the draw
Below we leave you with the schedule with Paris Saint Germain's next five games after this Ligue 1 duel:
Life or death match for Luis Enrique's team in this French Cup, against a Nice that is not arriving at a very good time after failing to achieve a victory in the last three games, although the season of Francesco Farioli's team is good and is positioned fourth in the Ligue 1 standings.
After this cup duel, the Parisian team will return to Ligue 1 to visit a team that beat Metz in the last match, although it is located in the lower part of the standings, and needs victories to get as far away as possible. possible of descent.
Marseille, seventh in the table, have achieved two consecutive victories and are just 4 points away from Europe, which any mid-table team seeks. The match will be very intense, and after the Parisian club's last two draws, they cannot afford any more failures this season.
And to finish this calendar, PSG will face the last team classified in Ligue 1. Clermont is having something big left in this competition this year, and with its scarce 17 points, they have only achieved 3 victories this season, against 13 defeats suffered. Furthermore, they are the team with the most goals scored, a statistic that does not help against the Parisian club.
As the second match of the month of April, Luis Enrique's men will have to visit Lorient to play a new round of Ligue 1 in a match that a priori should not escape them, since they face a team that flirts with the relegation positions. This is a double-edged sword, since Lorient will be able to use caste and courage to try to snatch the three points from the leader of the table and hit the table
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Nice
|
March 13
|
21:10 ESP, 17:10 ARG, 14:10 MX
|
French Cup
|
To define
|
Montpellier
|
March 17
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Olympique Marseille
|
March 31st
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Clermont
|
April 7
|
To define
|
Ligue 1
|
To define
|
Lorient
|
April 14th
|
To define
|
Ligue 1
|
To define
#schedule #Paris #Saint #Germain39s #games #match #Stade #Reims
Leave a Reply