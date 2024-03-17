PSG has returned to the French competition after three consecutive draws. Luis Enrique's men are very leaders, but they must improve their performance if they want to win several titles. Today, against Monpellier…
Below we leave you with the schedule with Paris Saint Germain's next five games after this Ligue 1 duel:
Marseille, seventh in the table, have achieved two consecutive victories and are just 4 points away from Europe, which any mid-table team seeks. The match will be very intense, and after the Parisian club's last two draws, they cannot afford any more failures this season.
In the long-awaited French Cup semi-final, Paris Saint-Germain will face Stade Rennes in a match full of expectations. With both teams eager to advance to the final, an exciting and contested clash is expected. PSG will look for their experience and quality to overcome a Rennes determined to surprise and secure a place in the final of the tournament.
And to finish this calendar, PSG will face the last team classified in Ligue 1. Clermont is having something big left in this competition this year, and with its scarce 17 points, they have only achieved 3 victories this season, against 13 defeats suffered. Furthermore, they are the team with the most goals scored, a statistic that does not help against the Parisian club.
In the exciting UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown, Paris Saint-Germain will take on Barcelona in a duel steeped in history and rivalry. With stars like Lewandowski and Mbappé on the line, expect an epic clash between two teams with a rich tradition in the competition. Both clubs will look to secure their place in the semi-finals with a memorable performance.
As the second match of the month of April, Luis Enrique's men will have to visit Lorient to play a new round of Ligue 1 in a match that a priori should not escape them, since they face a team that flirts with the relegation positions. This is a double-edged sword, since Lorient will be able to use caste and courage to try to snatch the three points from the leader of the table and hit the table
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Marseilles
|
March 31st
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
Ligue 1
|
EuroSport
|
Rennes
|
April 3
|
21:10 ESP, 17:10 ARG, 14:10 MX
|
French Cup
|
To define
|
Clermont
|
April 7
|
to confirm
|
Ligue 1
|
EuroSport
|
Barcelona
|
April 10th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Lorient
|
April 14th
|
to confirm
|
Ligue 1
|
EuroSport
#schedule #Paris #Saint #Germain39s #games #match #Montpellier
