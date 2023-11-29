The team coached by Erik Ten Hag had a more than important appointment today to be able to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League. They faced Galatasaray in a more than complicated setting such as the Türk Telekom Arena. The difficulty could be seen coming and it was, as they drew a three-goal tie that kept them in last place in the group.
Next, this will be the schedule with Manchester United’s next five games:
Newcastle vs Manchester United, 14th matchday of the Premier League
On November 1, both teams already met in the EFL Cup where the Magpies won 0-3 and advanced to the next round. United hopes to have their revenge in the domestic championship.
Manchester United vs Chelsea, 15th matchday of the Premier League
Chelsea has not yet demonstrated whether it is a team that will fight for the European positions or for the middle of the table, but they are playing better and better and the resounding victory against Tottenham is proof of this. The Londoners will be a tough rival for any Premier team this year.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth, 16th matchday of the Premier League
After that match against Chelsea, which promises to be exciting, the Red Devils will host Bournemouth, a team that is currently in the relegation zone but is still less dangerous.
Manchester United vs Bayern Munich, matchday 6 of the Champions group stage
This will be the last match of the UEFA Champions League group stage for Ten Hag’s side. The Red Devils will face a match that could be crucial for the future of the season.
Liverpool vs Manchester United, 17th day of the Premier League
The Old Trafford team’s last game will have to visit the Liverpool team in a day that will be difficult for Ten Hag’s team, who are not having a great moment this campaign.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
December 2
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
6th of December
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
December 9
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MZ
|
Premier League
|
Bayern Munich
|
December 12th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Liverpool
|
December 17
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
