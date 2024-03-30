After the international break, Manchester United returned to the Premier League with the need to add three and be able to consolidate European positions, while trying to look higher and climb positions in the table. On this matchday 30 they visited Brentford, a team in great need of victories to get out of the bottom of the standings. Finally they got the tie, because in extra time they scored and with that, the feeling is of losing two points.
Ahead, Ten Hag's team will face important commitments in the domestic competition, with one eye on the semi-finals of the FA Cup:
Match between two historical figures of English football that are not going through their best moment as clubs, very far from the greatness they achieved in the past. Even so, all this is forgotten the moment the ball begins to roll, and without a doubt the expectation among fans is maximum for what promises to be a great match.
Ten Hag's men, after recently facing off against Klopp's team in the FA Cup, will have to face them again but this time in a Premier League match. Crucial match for both, for the locals in the fight for the European places while the visitors want to remain at the top of the table.
After these demanding matches, Ten Hag's team will visit the Vitality Stadium to face a team that is in the middle of the table, in a season of ups and downs, although with players of a good level who will undoubtedly make things difficult for the team. from Old Trafford.
Key match for Ten Hag this season. After the effort involved in defeating Liverpool in the previous round, the club is very excited about this historic competition, so the red devils They will look for a place in the final and fight for a title this season, something that would greatly increase the morale of the squad.
And to finish this upcoming calendar, Manchester United will receive the last placed team in the competition in a postponed match corresponding to matchday 29. Sheffield United needs victories like eating, and Ten Hag's team cannot drop points if they want to fulfill their goals. objectives, so the meeting is approaching exciting.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Chelsea
|
April 4
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
April 7
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
April 13th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Coventry City
|
April, the 21st
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
April 24
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Manchester #United39s #games #drawing #Brentford
Leave a Reply