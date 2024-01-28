Manchester United faced this duel corresponding to matchday four of the FA Cup with the hope and excitement of moving on to the next round and, who knows, doing great things in this beautiful and historic competition, in a season that is once again quite irregular. so far for the Ten Hag team. Finally, the match was closer than expected, and Manchester won by a result of 1-2.
Ahead, the red devils They will have to face important matches in the Premier League with the aim of recovering points from those at the top to aspire to enter European competitions, something that is highly disputed this year.
The red devils They will have to visit Wolverhampton. The wolves are in a season of reconstruction between coaching changes and players recovering from injuries, so they will want to give joy to their fans in the form of a victory. so Ten Hag's team will have to give their all to get the three points from this match.
If the previous games were not easy, David Moyes' West Ham, famous for their defensive approach and physical toughness in clashes, as well as players of high technical level, such as Lucas Paquetá, will be no less. Both teams are looking for crucial points in the race for the European places. A tactical clash that will define the course of the table.
Manchester United travels again after the match against West Ham, and will visit Villa Park in a confrontation that will not be easy at all, since Unai Emery has turned this Aston Villa into one of the three fittest teams in England. The first leg was already a great game, leaving the Red Devils 3-2 and now they will have to replicate the efforts of the villains.
After several games against the teams at the top of the standings, Manchester United will travel to Luton for matchday 25, where a team awaits them, hoping to achieve permanence and that is performing at a much better level than expected.
Ten Hag's team will play this round against a Fulham that is not doing things badly at all, despite being a few places lower than what it deserves per game, so it could make things very complicated for the team. red devils. Manchester United wants to get back on track and to do so they should win these games.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Wolves
|
February 1st
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
February 4
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
February 11th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Luton Town
|
18th of February
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
February 24th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
