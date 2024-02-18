Manchester United aims to reach the Champions League places, and on that path they had to visit Kenilworth Load to face Luton Town on matchday 25 of the Premier League. A priori, the red devils They should not have had many problems solving this match, given the difficulties that the team led by Rob Edwards is going through this season. Finally, Erik Ten Hag's team won by a score of 1-2, thanks to a double from Rasmus Hojlund.
Ahead, Ten Hag's team will face important matches in domestic competitions with the aim of trying to maintain the good winning streak they have established.
Ten Hag's team will play this round against a Fulham that is not doing things badly at all, despite being a few places lower than what it deserves per game, so it could make things very complicated for the team. red devils. Manchester United wants to continue with the good momentum of the last few games, so a victory would be important to hold on to the top positions.
The red devils They will have to travel to face Nottingham Forest in this round of the FA Cup. Ten Hag's team has high hopes for this historic competition, and they will have to do well in this match to get a place in the next round.
New Manchester derby between two teams that have lived very different realities in recent years. Even so, Ten Hag's team is going through a better season, in European positions and with the aim of reaching the Champions League, while Pep Guardiola's team is fighting for first place in the Premier League with several teams involved, so We will see how this campaign finally ends.
Manchester United will face a club that is currently in the relegation zone of the standings. Both teams need to get the three points, although for very different objectives, and Ten Hag's team cannot afford a defeat in this round of the English league competition if they want to continue with their aspirations of reaching Champions League positions.
We finish this upcoming Manchester United calendar with a confrontation against the red lantern of the competition. With only 13 points achieved, Sheffield United are in great need of victories if they do not want to say goodbye to the Premier League early, so we will see if they can put Ten Hag's team in trouble.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Fulham
|
February 24th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
February 28th
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
March 3rd
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
March 9
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
March 16
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
