After the tough and unexpected defeat against Chelsea given how the match developed, Manchester United came into this duel against Liverpool corresponding to matchday 32 of the Premier League with the obligation to get the three points at home, given how complicated it was. Qualification for next season's Europa League has been set. Finally, the Red Devils achieved a 2-2 draw against the Reds.
Ahead, Ten Hag's team will have to face important commitments in the league, as well as a key duel in the FA Cup:
After a series of demanding matches, Ten Hag's men will visit the Vitality Stadium to face a team that is in the middle of the table, in a season of ups and downs, although with good level players who will undoubtedly make things difficult to the Old Trafford team.
Key match for Ten Hag this season. After the effort involved in defeating Liverpool in the previous round, the club is very excited about this historic competition, so the red devils They will look for a place in the final and fight for a title this season, something that would greatly increase the morale of the squad, in addition to being the main way to qualify for next season's Europa League.
Manchester United will receive the last placed team in the competition in a postponed match corresponding to matchday 29. Sheffield United needs victories like eating, and Ten Hag's team cannot drop points if it wants to achieve its objectives, so the match It's exciting.
After this duel against the last placed team, Manchester United will face another team that is close to relegation. The red devils They need to add the three points at a decisive moment of the season, just a few days before the end of the competition.
To finalize this upcoming calendar of the red devils and inaugurate the month of May, the Ten Hag team must visit Selhurst Park on the penultimate day of the competition. Crystal Palace are in the middle of the table, although their position does not reflect the quality of players they have on the squad, so they will surely make things difficult for those from Manchester.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Bournemouth
|
April 13th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Coventry City
|
April, the 21st
|
16:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 8:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
April 24
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Burnley
|
April 27
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
May 6th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
