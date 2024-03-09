After the tough defeat in the Manchester derby against City, Manchester United sought to redeem themselves on matchday 28 of the Premier League against an Everton that is in the bottom of the standings, with the need to return to the path of victory , and add points to secure positions in European competitions. They finally managed to win 2-0.
Ahead, Ten Hag's team will have to face important league commitments in an increasingly decisive stretch of the season:
Great game in this historic competition in which both teams have high expectations and enthusiasm. The match will leave one of the serious candidates for the title on the way, so an open and highly enjoyable match for the spectator is expected.
An exit that, a priori, should not be complicated for those from Ten Hag. However, Brentford is in the lower-middle zone of the standings, trying to get as far away as possible from the relegation zone, so they will take to the field with the need to add the three points in front of their home crowd and make things complicated. to the red devils.
Match between two historical figures of English football who are not going through their best moment as clubs, very far from the greatness they achieved in the past. Even so, all this is forgotten the moment the ball begins to roll, and without a doubt the expectation among fans is maximum for what promises to be a great match.
Ten Hag's men, after recently facing off against Klopp's team in the FA Cup, will have to face them again but this time in a Premier League match. Crucial match for both, for the locals in the fight for European positions while the visitors want to remain at the top of the table.
And to close this upcoming calendar of the red devilsTen Hag's men will visit the Vitality Stadium to face a team that is in the middle of the table, in a season of ups and downs, although with good level players who will undoubtedly make things difficult for the Old Trafford team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Liverpool
|
March 17
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
March 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
April 4
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
April 7
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
April 14th
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
