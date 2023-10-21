Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City had a difficult match against Brighton in the Premier League. The Citizens were able to regain the lead of the English league with their victory this Saturday by a score of 2-1.
Manchester City, one of the premier teams in the Premier League, faces an exciting challenge in the next five games on their schedule. Let’s discover the rivals, expectations and strategies that will mark the team’s path this season.
Young Boys vs Manchester City | Champions League Matchday 3
Another Manchester City match corresponding to the European competition in the match of the third day of the UEFA Champions League. This will be the last match of the first round of the group stage
Manchester United vs Manchester City | Premier League matchday 9
After the European match against the Swiss team, we will have a high-profile match in which the two teams from Manchester will face each other. That’s right, for the ninth matchday of the English championship, Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other.
Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth | Premier League matchday 10
Another of the games that Manchester City has to face will be in front of their fans at the Ettihad Stadium and they will face an AFC Bournemouth that a priori should not put the team coached by Pep Guardiola in serious problems. The Skyblues will look for another victory in the Premie League
Manchester City vs Young Boys | Champions League Matchday 4
The last of these five matches will be a European event in English territory. Those coached by Pep Guardiola will face Young Boys for the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, it will be the first of the second leg matches in the group stage
Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League matchday 11
Nice duel between City and a Chelsea team that is clearly improving its performance in front of goal. Londoners want to re-engage in the fight for European positions
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
tv channel
|
Young Boys
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Man Utd
|
October 29th
|
16:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 8:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
November 4th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Young Boys
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Chelsea
|
12th of November
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
