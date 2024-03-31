Today Manchester City faced Arsenal in a key match in the Premier League. The match was played at the Etihad Stadium and, surprisingly, ended with a score of 0-0. Below we leave you with the schedule with Manchester City's next five games after this confrontation:
And if that were not enough, on this day Pep Guardiola's team will receive the visit of the fourth-placed team, an Aston Villa that is having a magnificent campaign, although a little further away in the table, so it could be a good opportunity for those of Unai Emery to get closer to the highest positions.
After this round of highly demanding matches, Manchester City will continue its path in the domestic championship by visiting a Crystal Palace that, despite being very low in the standings, has players of the level to be higher, so that Pep Guardiola's team cannot relax if they want to get a positive result from Selhurst Park.
Classic duel in these stays of the maximum continental club competition in recent seasons. Two of the main candidates for the title who will face each other in this round, in a first meeting that promises not to disappoint the viewer. Both are having a very good season, so it will be a real train wreck that will surely not be resolved until the second leg.
And this upcoming calendar will close with a visit from Luton Town for matchday 33 of the Premier League. In a match that a priori should not escape Pep Guardiola's men, who must take the three points and thus try to climb to first place in the Premier League
After the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, Manchester City will have to try to get a place in the semifinals of the European competition. The most likely thing is that this tie will close in England
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Aston Villa
|
April 3
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
6 of April
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
real Madrid
|
April 9th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MEX
|
UCL
|
Movisar +
|
Luton Town
|
April 13th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
real Madrid
|
April 17th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MEX
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
#schedule #Manchester #City39s #games #match #Arsenal
Leave a Reply