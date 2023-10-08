Today we had one of the best matches of the day between two greats of the Premier League. Manchester City suffered their second defeat of the season and lost to Arsenal by the smallest difference.
Pep Guardiola’s men will now have to face a series of duels that could be crucial for their goals this season.
Below we leave you with the five upcoming dates of the Skyblue club
They will have an appointment with one of the groups that is giving something to talk about. The Etihad will host a match that will pit the Skyblues against the team coached by De Zerbi, Brighton
Another Manchester City match corresponding to the European competition in the match of the third day of the UEFA Champions League. This will be the last match of the first round of the group stage
After the European match against the Swiss team, we will have a high-profile match in which the two teams from Manchester will face each other. That’s right, for the ninth matchday of the English championship, Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other.
Another of the games that Manchester City has to face will be in front of their fans at the Ettihad Stadium and they will face an AFC Bournemouth that a priori should not put the team coached by Pep Guardiola in serious problems. The Skyblues will look for another victory in the Premie League
The last of these five matches will be a European event in English territory. Those coached by Pep Guardiola will face Young Boys for the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, it will be the first of the second leg matches in the group stage
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
October 21
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Young Boys
|
October 25
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Manchester United
|
October 29th
|
16:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 8:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
November 4th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Young Boys
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
