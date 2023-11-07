Manchester City will face a series of challenges over the next five games that could define their season. Let’s look at the exciting schedule that awaits you in the league and other competitions.
Chelsea vs Manchester City, 12th matchday of the Premier League
Manchester City will have to face a difficult match at Stamford Bridge before the break. Chelsea may not be at their best and have not yet finished getting going, but that need to add three by three makes them an even more dangerous team.
Manchester City vs Liverpool, 13th day of the Premier League
The return from the national team break will not be easy for Guardiola’s team, as they will host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, one of the favorites for the title and which is at the top of the standings along with City.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, 5th day of the Champions group stage
The English and Germans will meet again in the group stage of the Champions League after City’s 1-3 victory in the first match. Guardiola’s team could arrive at this match already qualified for the round of 16, depending on what happens the previous day.
Manchester City vs Tottenham, 14th day of the Premier League
To start the month of December, City will have another very complicated game. On this occasion they will host Tottenham, who are currently the leaders of the Premier League and promise to fight until the end to win the title.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City, 15th matchday of the Premier League
The citizens will face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. The villains are a great team like the top of a pine tree, and it is more than likely that Guardiola’s men will suffer to take the three points.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Chelsea
|
12th of November
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
November 25
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
RB Leipzig
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Tottenham
|
December 3
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
6th of December
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
