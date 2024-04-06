After a resounding victory against Aston Villa in the previous Premier League match, Manchester City came into this matchday 32 match against Crystal Palace with the obligation to add three points to continue in the fight for the league title, given that the other two teams that are in the fight do not take their foot off the accelerator. Finally, the citizens won with some comfort.
Ahead, Pep Guardiola's team will have to face key commitments both in the league and in the Champions League, which will determine the immediate future of the club this season:
Classic duel in these stays of the maximum continental club competition in recent seasons. Two of the main candidates for the title who will face each other in this round, in a first meeting that promises not to disappoint the viewer. Both are having a very good season, so it will be a real train wreck that will surely not be resolved until the second leg.
The second match on this calendar will be a visit from Luton Town for matchday 33 of the Premier League. In a match that a priori should not escape Pep Guardiola's men, who must take the three points and thus try to climb to first place in the Premier League
After the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, Manchester City will have to try to get a place in the semifinals of the European competition. The most likely thing is that this tie will be decided in England.
After the complicated Champions League tie, with hardly any rest, Pep Guardiola's team will have to fight for another title, this time they will face the FA Cup semi-finals against Chelsea, in a duel that will be intense and will decide the first finalist of this historic English football competition.
To finalize this upcoming calendar of the citizens, they will have to visit the American Express Stadium to face Brighton on the postponed matchday 29. De Zerbi's team is fighting for European positions, so the clash is of the highest demand, and Pep's team cannot drop points if they want to continue in the fight for the league championship.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
real Madrid
|
April 9th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Luton Town
|
April 13th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 9:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
real Madrid
|
April 17th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Chelsea
|
April 20th
|
18:15 ESP, 14:15 ARG, 11:15 MEX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
April 25th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
