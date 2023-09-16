Manchester City are preparing for an exciting series of matches in the coming weeks, and fans are set to witness a frenetic period of football action. With a calendar full of challenges in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup, Pep Guardiola’s team will face crucial tests in their quest for glory. Let’s find out what awaits us in City’s next five games.
Here is the calendar with the Manchester team’s next games after beating West Ham 3-1.
Anticipation grows as fans anticipate the team’s return to elite European competition. With their impressive squad and leadership, City will look to maintain their status as favorites to win the UCL title again this season
The Skyblues will face an a priori affordable rival like Nott Forest at home on matchday 6 of the Premier League.
In a week, Manchester City will take on Newcastle in their EFL Cup debut. Fans are eager to see their team in action as they look to defend their title in this tournament. With a stellar squad, City will seek to advance and consolidate their dominance in national and international competitions.
Pep Guardiola’s men face a fairly affordable calendar in the month of September. A priori they are favorites to win all the duels, and even more so this one against Wolves in crisis.
In their fifth game they will have to return to European competition and they will do so against RB Leipzig at home.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Red Star
|
September 19th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League +
|
Nottingham Forest
|
September 23
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
September 26
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
No information
|
Wolves
|
September 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
RB Leipzig
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League +
