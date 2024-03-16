After the draw on the last day of the Premier League against Liverpool, Manchester City came to this FA Cup quarter-final match against Newcastle with the hope of playing a great role in the tournament, in their goal of achieving the greatest number of titles possible this season. Finally, it was a 2-0 victory for Pep Guardiola's team, with two goals from Bernardo Silva.
Ahead, Pep Guardiola's team will have to face important commitments in the English league, in that intense fight for the title that it maintains with other teams, in addition to the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on the horizon:
Once again a key match in the fight for the title. This time, against an Arsenal that is having a great campaign, third placed and separated by one point. The fight for leadership is more even than ever, and in these weeks everything can be resolved, so we will have to pay attention to the outcome of these matches.
And if that were not enough, on this day Pep Guardiola's team will receive the visit of the fourth-placed team, an Aston Villa that is having a magnificent campaign, although a little further away in the table, so it could be a good opportunity for those of Unai Emery to get closer to the highest positions.
After this round of highly demanding matches, Manchester City will continue its path in the domestic championship by visiting a Crystal Palace that, despite being very low in the standings, has players of the level to be higher, so that Pep Guardiola's team cannot relax if they want to get a positive result from Selhurst Park.
Classic duel in these stays of the maximum continental club competition in recent seasons. Two of the main candidates for the title who will face each other in this round, in a first meeting that promises not to disappoint the viewer. Both are having a very good season, so it will be a real train wreck that will surely not be resolved until the second leg.
And this upcoming calendar will close with a visit from Luton Town for matchday 33 of the Premier League. In a match that a priori should not escape Pep Guardiola's men, who must take the three points and thus try to climb to first place in the Premier League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Arsenal
|
March 31st
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
April 3
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
6 of April
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
real Madrid
|
April 9th
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Luton Town
|
April 13th
|
To be confirmed
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Man #City39s #games #victory #Newcastle #United #Cup
Leave a Reply