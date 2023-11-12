After the clash between Liverpool and Brentford, Klopp’s men are already looking ahead to their next matches. Below we leave you with the schedule with Liverpool’s next five games.
Manchester City vs Liverpool, 13th day of the Premier League
As soon as we return from the national team break we will have a real great game in the Premier League, Manchester City vs Liverpool. A duel between two of the title favorites that could be key in the development of the Premier.
For more Premier League news
Liverpool vs LASK, matchday 5 of the Europa League group stage
After the tough match against Manchester City, Jürgen Klopp’s team will have to receive a visit from Lask to play the penultimate matchday of the Europa League group stage in a match that a priori should not escape the red team.
Liverpool vs Fulham, 14th day of Premier League
Another match at Anfield but this time in the Premier League against a mid-table team like Fulham. This will be the last of the next five games for the team coached by Jürgen Klopp
Sheffield United vs Liverpool, matchday 15 of the Premier League
The next match, those coached by Jürgen Klopp will have to travel to Sheffield to face a Sheffield United team that initially should not make things difficult for those at Anfield.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, matchday 16 of the Premier League
Finally, Klopp’s men will once again play a game away from their stadium to face Crystal Palace. They will face a mid-table team that can put the red team in trouble
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Manchester City
|
November 25
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
LASK
|
November 30
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
UEL
|
Movistar +
|
Fulham
|
December 3
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
6th of December
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
December 9
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
