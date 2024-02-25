Liverpool came into this EFL Cup final against Chelsea with the aim of lifting the title and giving Klopp a first title before the upcoming announcement of his farewell to the club. The club's hopes were high, and finally, after drawing 0-0 in regulation 90 minutes, Virgil Van Dijk appeared in extra time to score the only goal of the match, with which the Reds won the title.
In front, the reds They will have to face different matches in various competitions, very important for the future of the team in these months, in which a bad match can keep you away from a title, so the team will have to give its best to get a positive result from these matches.
It will be Southampton, the rival for this advanced round of the FA Cup, who will have to overcome Liverpool in order to continue their journey for the cup. Southampton won by a comfortable 3-0 against their rival Watford and due to their stay in the Championship this year, this will be a good test to see how the squad does again against a Premier League great.
After the fifth round of the FA Cup, Jürgen Klopp's men will have to get back to work in a Premier League in which they are doing like a shot. Liverpool are first in the league competition and will try to keep it that way. Nottingham has increased its distance from the relegation zone, placing itself four points above Luton Town, so it will want to continue adding to increase that difference.
The draw for these round of 16 of the Europa League will pit Klopp's team against the Czech team. These are leading the classification of their league, although the reds They start as clear favorites in this eliminatory, so we will see if they make this status of favorites effective.
The real great game of the competition. First and second will face each other in what will be one of the last, at least to date, matches that we will see between Klopp and Guardiola. It will be a clash of utmost importance because if nothing changes until then, whoever wins will lead the competition, in an already decisive stretch of the season.
The decisive match will be at Anfield. Liverpool hopes to go into this match with the tie on track, and thus close their pass to the quarterfinals of the competition. Anything other than that would be a surprise and disappointment for Klopp's team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Southampton
|
February 28th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
AC Sparta Prague
|
7 of March
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Manchester City
|
March 10th
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
AC Sparta Prague
|
March 14
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League
