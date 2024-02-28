FA Cup matches are never easy, and this one, against a team that is in second place so they want a title with which to please their fans, if promotion does not happen, there is no better scenario to continue demonstrating at what point There is Klopp this year with Liverpool who won this match and went to the next round.
The Reds achieved the 3-0 victory thanks to goals from young Louie Koumas and a double from Jayden Danns, both just 18 years old.
After the fifth round of the FA Cup, Jürgen Klopp's men will have to get back to work in a Premier League in which they are doing like a shot. Liverpool is first in the league competition and will try to keep it that way. Nottingham has increased its distance from the relegation zone, placing itself four points above Luton Town, so it will want to continue adding to increase that difference.
The draw for these round of 16 of the Europa League will pit Klopp's team against the Czech team. These are leading the classification of their league, although the reds They start as clear favorites in this eliminatory, so we will see if they make this status of favorites effective.
The real great game of the competition. First and second will face each other in what will be one of the last, at least to date, matches that we will see between Klopp and Guardiola. It will be a clash of utmost importance because if nothing changes until then, whoever wins will lead the competition, in an already decisive stretch of the season.
The decisive match will be at Anfield. Liverpool hopes to go into this match with the tie on track, and thus close their pass to the quarterfinals of the competition. Anything other than that would be a surprise and disappointment for Klopp's team.
And one of England's great rivalries arrives, the Mercy side derby. The two biggest and most important teams in the city of Liverpool will face each other this weekend to see who is the best of both. Lately, it is Liverpool that is taking the lead, but it has not always been like this and no matter what happens it is always a very competitive and complicated match.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Nottingham Forest
|
March 2
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sparta Prague
|
7 of March
|
18:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Manchester City
|
March 10th
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sparta Prague
|
March 14
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Everton
|
March 17
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
